Chief readers will receive the second Progress publication with the Feb. 16, 2023 Chief. Read how hobbies, reading, exercising and even vacationing can help you live well!
Editor's Note: In Progress, the article "Moving forward with wellness" features the current Melham Wellness Center and the proposed Custer County Wellness and Early Learning Center. Last week, Dan Knoell was interviewed on behalf of the city for this article. The section was printed Tuesday morning, Feb. 14. In light of Knoell's dismissal as City Administrator that day, the Chief provided a copy of the article to Jason White, Broken Bow City Attorney, Tuesday evening. White confirmed information about the wellness and child care center provided by Knoell is accurate for the article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.