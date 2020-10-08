An interlocal agreement with the Lower Loup Natural Resources District has been approved by the Sargent City Council. The agreement allows for the hiring a third party to seek grant applications to fund work on the community’s flooding issues.
The Lower Loup NRD Board of Directors had previously approved the agreement. It will allow the hiring of a consultant to seek out and file applications for grants that will fund a portion of the work. The agreement approves fees up to $7,500.
The Lower Loup NRD will bear 75 percent of the consultant’s fee and the City of Sargent will provide 25 percent. The NRD has been working with the community to find a solution to the on-going flooding issues in the town. The LLNRD hired Olsson, a consulting company, to provide options to handle flooding and drainage issues in the community.
