If you’re interested in entertainment this weekend with a local connection, check out the movie “The Pale Blue Eye” at the Fox Theater in Broken Bow and Cozad.
Tierney of Broken Bow, along with BJ McAbee and Brody McAbee of Ansley, worked with the horses for the film. They cared for the horses and also are background characters riding horses and driving wagons. “Our main job was to help with the horses,” Tierney said. “Hook them up, saddle them, brush them. But they put us in wardrobe, too.”
Tierney said when you see them on screen, it’s very quick. “I’ve seen myself in the trailer,” he said. “I drive a carriage hauling the main character.”
Actor Christian Bale is the lead actor and, according to Tierney, is a good horseman. “That surprised me,” Tierney said. “You can tell he's ridden a lot. He’s very natural.”
This isn’t the first time Tierney has worked on a movie. He worked with horses for “Winter’s Tale” and for the TV show “Knick.” His connection to film came about when he met Rex Peterson from Ogallala while he was in New York City on an insurance adjuster trip. Peterson is a horse trainer for Hollywood, having worked on films such as “Hildago” and “Black Beauty.” Peterson has called Tierney more than once, saying he was having a hard time finding people to work with horses, and that’s how Tierney has come to be connected to the films.
Another surprise for Tierney is that many people on East Coast aren’t familiar with horses. “It surprised me how few people have been around horses or cattle. My experience is very foreign to them,” he said. “It’s surprising how little some urban areas know what we do, they are so far removed from their food source and agriculture.”
If you look for the Tierney or McAbee name in the credits of “The Pale Blue Eye,” you won’t see them. Tierney said his work in the film is “uncredited.” However, he’s glad he shows up on screen, even for quick moments. “I can say, “See, yes, it is true. I was in a movie.”
Tierney is a 2002 Broken Bow graduate. Tierney’s parents are Larry and Kathy Tierney.
"The Pale Blue Eye" is set in 1830. The plot centers on the main character investigating murders at West Point. It was filmed in Pennsylvania. Tierney said he hopes to see it sometime this weekend.
"The Pale Blue Eye" is a Netflix movie with limited release in select theaters. It shows at the Fox Theater in Broken Bow this weekend. Times are 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Jan. 6 and 7), 3:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) and 7:10 p.m. Monday-Thursday (Jan. 9—12).
Read more about the local connection to “The Pale Blue Eye” in the Jan. 12, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
