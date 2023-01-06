The Pale Blue Eye

Pictured is the poster for "The Pale Blue Eye" at the Fox Theater. Locals Cole Tierney, BJ McAbee and Brody McAbee worked on the Netflix movie.

If you’re interested in entertainment this weekend with a local connection, check out the movie “The Pale Blue Eye” at the Fox Theater in Broken Bow and Cozad.

Tierney of Broken Bow, along with BJ McAbee and Brody McAbee of Ansley, worked with the horses for the film. They cared for the horses and also are background characters riding horses and driving wagons. “Our main job was to help with the horses,” Tierney said. “Hook them up, saddle them, brush them. But they put us in wardrobe, too.”

