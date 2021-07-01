The Custer County Historical Society in Broken Bow, Seven Valleys Historical Society in Callaway and the Thomas County Historical Soceity in Thedford are three of the 20 organizations that have received more than $15,000 accumulative in grants from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF).
The NSHSF announced the grant recipients of the new Statewide Grants Program Tuesday (June 29, 2021). Recipients from 18 counties across the state will receive grant funding totaling $15,605.
“It was a delight to read these applications and discover what historical organizations are doing across the state,” Trixie Smith, NSHSF President, said. “This program gives the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation the knowledge and background necessary to meet the needs of the organizations who are working diligently to preserve their local history.”
NSHSF received 98 grant applications requesting more than $1.2 million to fulfill needs such as conservation of collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promotion of the facility and services, promotion of tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, management of collections and building preservation.
The Statewide Grants Program was developed in July 2020 to fulfill a funding need for local historical and educational organizations in Nebraska. Thanks to an initial donation from the Dillon Foundation as well as donations from numerous individuals, NSHSF was able to award $15,605 for these first-year grants. The grants from this program help organizations such as museums, historical societies and libraries with core education, preservation, and interpretive programs about community history.
“We are extremely grateful to our donors who made these grants possible,” Leslie Fattig, Executive Director at the NSHSF, said. “We were overwhelmed by the number of applications and overall need from local historical organizations and libraries across the state. COVID-19 was and still is a very challenging time for many of these organizations, and many are run by volunteers. We’re thrilled to be able to help these invaluable organizations achieve their goals and we are excited to continue the Statewide Grants Program in the future.”
NSHSF plans to grow the Statewide Grants Program over the next few years to a $1 million dollar fund and offer two grant cycles per year.
Donate or to learn more about the NSHSF Statewide Grants Program here: https://www.nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program/
