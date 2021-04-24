This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the April 22, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Headline news, I am beginning to believe I don’t love it.
Chip and I took some time off last Thursday through Sunday. We did not listen to national or local news. We looked outside at our hotel in Colorado and saw the snow and knew we could not do anything about it; we just adjusted our activities accordingly. We also did not let it alter our minds to say our trip was ruined because we expected it to be sunny and warmer. LikeI said, we altered our plans along with our thinking. That even meant very little posting or reading on Facebook!
Then came Monday morning and our routine - Wake up, turn on the TV, exercise, shower and head to work. I will say I only listened to the weather and then choose something different for my tread mill time. That helped my thinking. I did not want to listen to the riots in the city or the police officer on trial. I just wanted my mind to stay more relaxed.
I wondered what was in the news years ago.
Fifty years ago, in 1971, Disney World opened! That seems hard to believe and how many of you have seen Disney World first hand?
Also, Apollo 14 went into space. Of all the scientific tasks the crew of Apollo 14 performed, hitting a golf ball on the moon is probably most remembered!
As we are working on your Custer County Chief for the week and the news for you, I rather like the news of hearing about the new fire truck and the benefits it will be to the city and rural residents. I like hearing about the students who have received scholarships and finding out about the local athletes of all ages.
The information on 30x30 is troubling and is something we will work hard to let you be informed on.
Sometimes in the national news, events that are happening around are not touching us. Here we can change the channel or choose to know about it. But this topic, 30x30, is something we must keep in front of us.
We occupy or use 100 percent of Custer County. Thirty percent of Custer County could be a neighbor over the fence from you, or it could be your land that has been in your family for generations. You might not be a large landowner but this is something we all need to know about. Don’t change the channel.
