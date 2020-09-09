A photo by an Oconto youth graces the cover of the NDA's 2021 Poultry Calendar. The photo by Gage Schledewitz features a black and white hen with a pivot, green hill and Nebraska sky in the background.
The photo for June 2021 is by Dylanger Schledewitz, Oconto, of a dog and white Silkie Chicken.
A photo of a tall golden rooster by by Rylie Bruha of Comstock is the photo for October, 2021.
The annual contest was open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members from around the state. Other local youths have photos in the calendar as well.
“NDA’s poultry photo contest gives 4-H and FFA members a chance to show us some of the many different breeds and varieties of poultry found in Nebraska,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said. “We appreciate these 4-H and FFA members and the time they spent working with their show birds to take these colorful and creative photos.”
Information in the calendar promote biosecurity measures that backyard poultry owners should take to keep their flocks healthy.
The thirteen winners of the cover and 12 months are: Zac Arens of Crofton; Jamie Biel of Ogallala; Montana Bridger of Fullerton; Rylie Bruha of Comstock; Paige Horn of Fullerton; Ty Kreis of Brady; Katie Kreis of Brady; Elisa Oberg of Farnam; Dylanger Schledewitz of Oconto; Onyx Smith of Kearney; Miranda Stohlmann of Verdigre; Eli Van Brocklin of Cortland; and Gage Schledewitz of Oconto.
The entire calendar can be viewed and printed at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian.
