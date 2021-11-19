On display at the Custer County Museum is an exhibit featuring several local veterans.
The exhibit, created by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Custer Chapter 41 and the DAV Auxiliary Unit 41 shows photos and contains information on where and when these veterans served. In addition, the museum has on display notebooks of local military personnel who served in WWI and WWII as well as a notebook on Ansley area soldiers of the Civil War.
Museum Director Tammy Hendrickson said the late Alice Ostrand was very instrumental in collecting the information used in the exhibit. She said several visitors come in to see who is featured. “It’s been well received,” she said.
The exhibit will be on display through the month of November.
Read more about the exhibit as weill as what Hendrickson has done to help decorate military graves at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery in the Nov. 25, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
