Front page Oct 7 2021 pink Breast Cancer Awareness Tiffany Glidden

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, to help raise awareness, the Custer County Chief brings you the story of a local woman who was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. Read about Tiffany Glidden's journey in this week's issue, Oct. 7, 2021, of the Custer County Chief.

Recommended for you