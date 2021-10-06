October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, to help raise awareness, the Custer County Chief brings you the story of a local woman who was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. Read about Tiffany Glidden's journey in this week's issue, Oct. 7, 2021, of the Custer County Chief.
Local woman tells story for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
