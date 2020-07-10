Helping others with a smile on her face. When you think of Deb McCaslin this is what you think of. It’s this trait that helped her earn the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award from Broken Bow High School.
When reminiscing on what got her to this point in her career, you could tell as she pushed back tears how much this community really means to Deb.
“I can’t put it into words what this means to me, I am so humbled by this,” Deb McCaslin said.
Deb’s story and life are almost as unique and as special as the person herself. She graduated from Broken Bow in 1969 and after marrying her husband Norm McCaslin embarked on a journey that led her around the world.
With Norm in the Air Force, the McCaslin's moved 19 times in the span of a nine-year period.
During her nearly thirty years away from Broken Bow, she put her musical talents to work. She played oboe with the National Orchestra of Taiwan, the Darmstadt Chamber Orchestra in Germany, the National Chamber Orchestra in Washington D.C. as well as many other orchestra groups along the way.
On top of her musical talents, Deb has a passion for journalism and writing. She put these talents to good use while she lived in Germany and Taiwan.
It was in these places that she started publishing a newspaper that provided information to families on their deployed spouses.
Once moving back to the Broken Bow area, Deb got involved with the Custer County Chief. The same paper that was founded by her grandfather and owned by her father until the 1980s.
She worked her way up the chain, starting as a writer, then an editor, and eventually became the publisher of the paper before retiring back in 2016.
After her retirement from the newspaper, she became interim Executive Director for Custer Economic Development Committee. In this role she played a hand in developing community housing projects and helped revitalize use of Community Development Block Grants.
Besides being very invested in her work, Deb is also very involved in charity work.
Deb was the main component to Teammates being brought to Custer County and also founded the Broken Bow Thanksgiving Dinner. She is chair of the Children’s Christmas Fund.
As a member of Rotary, Deb became involved in Alliance for Smiles which helps kids with cleft lips and pallets. Her volunteering heart led her all the way to the Republic of China and to Africa where she gave her time as a photographer and as a recorder for medical teams.
All her community service, resulted in her being selected as the First Lady of Nebraska’s Outstanding Community Service Award for Lifetime achievement and the AARP Nebraska Andrus award for community service.
Having gotten to know Deb over the past couple of weeks, I don’t know if there is a more friendly and kind person in the community. Her love for Central Nebraska and Broken Bow has been very evident in our conversations.
She attributes a lot of her accomplishments to the town and school she loves so much. They helped give her the motivation to dream and to achieve those dreams.
“You were always instilled that if you wanted to achieve something you could,” McCaslin said. “I think Broken Bow offers so much.”
