The Custer County Ag society has moved its meeting from tonight (Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021) to Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson said the change of schedule is due to lack of quorum for this evening.
Topics on the agenda for tonight included the Winter Ball, scheduled for Jan. 29; committee reports from the Extension Office and 4-H Council; Mid-States recap; election of board officers; and presentation of flags from the Broken Bow Area Rotary.
The Sunday meeting will be in the same location as regular meetings, in the Shooting Sports Building at the Fairgrounds.
