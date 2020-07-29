Scattered thundershowers and thunderstorms will develop today (Wed., July 29, 2020) and become more numerous through the evening then continue into Thursday. Rounds of heavy rain may lead to significant moisture loads and minor flooding. The highest amounts will likely be localized.
A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe this evening with the greatest threats being hail and strong winds.
Some area in southwest Nebraska and the Panhandle may see an inch or more of rain through Thursday. Custer County and north-central Nebraska could see up to a half inch of rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.