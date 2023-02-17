The National Weather Service is giving a heads-up for the potential for significant cold and snow mid-next week! There's a probability for six inches or more of snow across northern Nebraska and well below average temperatures. Next Thursday and Friday could see temps well below zero.
Look for cold and snow for next week
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
