If asked, many of us would say we don’t have enough time to do some things as throughly as we would like! No where is that more true than in print journalism.
Deadlines abound and we hustle and we make them, though sometimes you take it right to wire. It gives the ol’ ticker a workout!
I have tons...okay, maybe not tons, because, you know ,we journalists are told to not exaggerate. I have a lot more information on 30x30 to share. I’ve reached out to Duck Unlimited, Nebraska Game and Parks and Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Chair. But what with the last of the graduations and Salute to Beef, well, not enough time to get everything done by press time!
So you get a break from 30x30 this week with a promise of more for next week. Quick information that I want to share, however, is from Jim Douglas, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director. He said that he has been invited to give input on 30x30 as have game and parks directors from several states. At the end of our conversation, Douglas stated firmly, “Game and Parks is on the side of private property owners and private property rights.”
I look forward to sharing more with you next week!
Now it’s time for a deep breath, five minutes...no make that four, of relaxing and then on to the next issue!
Digital subscribers can access the e-Edition by clicking e-Edition in the top menu.
Paper subscribers can sign up for digital access at no additional charge by calling 308-872-2471 and giving us their email address.
Want to subscribe or buy a single copy? Click Subscribe on the top menu and check out the options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.