This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the April 21, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This is the second week of our three week gubernatorial forum. We here at the Chief have received many positive comments about taking the time and space to provide information from the candidates to our readers. Thank you for letting us know that our work is having an impact.
Our focus is not only on the state capitol. We’ve also reached out to candidates in several local races including:
- Board of Regents Dist. 7
- Custer County Assessor
- Custer County Supervisor Dist. 1
- Custer County Supervisors Dist. 7
- Dept. of Education Dist. 7
- Mayor of Sargent
- Public Service Commission Dist. 5.
We will publish the answers to those questions along with the final two questions to the candidates for governor. I’m happy to report I’ve already received answers from several local candidates.
I will say in this technological and information filled world, it’s still sometimes not easy to find complete information! We contacted candidates using information on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website as well as information from the Custer County Clerk’s Office. Some of it wasn’t as complete as I had hoped it would be. As soon as the paper goes to press Tuesday afternoon, I’ll go “old-fashioned” and pick up the phone to follow up with a group of candidates who, by now, should be receiving their questionnaires by another, even more old-fashioned method, the U.S. Mail!
Let me say for the record, we have endeavored to handle the candidates in each group equally.
Also, if you think a candidate is missing, know that we sent questions to candidates only in contested races. For example, in Dist 7. County Supervisor, there is a Democrat running uncontested in the primary and that person didn’t receive questions. That Democrat will face the Republican primary winner in November and there will be additional questions come general election time!
Every time an election rolls around, we hear how important it is. It can be easy to dismiss it, especially if you’ve been disappointed in the results of the last “very important” election you voted in. But let’s not have the words fall on deaf ears.
This election is important. At the state and local level, you can have a voice in who represents you. We here at the Chief are glad to be helping you, our readers, decide who deserves your vote.
