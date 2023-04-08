South Side Fire

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the April 6, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

It has been 16 years since the South Side Fire.  I moved here in 2013 so I came late to the scene to know what the South Side once looked like.  I heard stories but it was not until I happened to be in Chapin’s on Saturday, April 1, shopping and asked if anyone had played an April fool on them? The reply was, “We remember what happened,”and pointing to a book of photos.  The first photo is of the building as it was around March 31, 2007; the others are what it was after April 1, 2007.

