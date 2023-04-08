This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the April 6, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It has been 16 years since the South Side Fire. I moved here in 2013 so I came late to the scene to know what the South Side once looked like. I heard stories but it was not until I happened to be in Chapin’s on Saturday, April 1, shopping and asked if anyone had played an April fool on them? The reply was, “We remember what happened,”and pointing to a book of photos. The first photo is of the building as it was around March 31, 2007; the others are what it was after April 1, 2007.
I truly enjoy looking back in the archives and catching a glimpse of the past over the 131 years of the Chief in print. Some of the recent past writings that really caught my eye include one in 1918. In the March 19, 2020 edition, I looked through 1918 to see how the Board of Health and Dr. Sellon handled the Spanish flu in articles written from October to November, 1918. Then Dr. Sellon resigned from the Board of Health and we heard nothing more. Looking back now, history does repeat itself.
Another time of looking back that stays in my memory was in 1921. I looked to learn more about Corporal Joseph E. Palmer, since his family was asked to throw a first pitch at the Legion baseball tournament in 2022. He was the first local soldier to be killed in WWI. The story I read was when his body was brought back for burial in Broken Bow, it talked about 3,000 attending the service in the Square. I have asked, “Where could all 3,000 have stood?”
The two memories I shared are somewhat on the sad side though they were important in the history. As I read them, my heart did not feel sad as it did when I read the 2007 pages.
It has been 16 years since the fire on the South Side. I am sure for some on Saturday, it was like yesterday and then, like for me, it seems Chapin’s and the Arrow East have always been there. It is hard to believe this community had such a tragedy. The story and the photos that were printed on page after page in 2007 of the Chief said it all. I now know all the individuals in the photos, you see the pain and disbelief on their faces. The story also said an estimated 1,300 gathered in the Square. It’s hard to believe where all the people and vehicles could possibly fit downtown.
I feel sad for what once was, yet I am proud of what is now. I am huge on history. It would be wonderful to still have the historic four sides of the Square. We do not have that now but what we do have are thriving businesses. Shoppers were coming in and out of Chapin’s on Saturday, and guests checked in and out of the Arrow East.
As shoppers and guests came and went on April 1, many may not have remembered the day 16 years ago. So much was written about the time of the fire and days after, as the news was sad, the news was also uplifting as so many rose to help and pull together.
I am sure if anyone read the pages of the Chief 16 years after the outbreak of the Spanish Flu or 16 years after WWI, they, too, would have sad hearts. It will take some years to not look back and be sad for what was once the fourth side of the Square. But we can be proud, looking back, of how the community came together and how the businesses are still valuable to the area.
