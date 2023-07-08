This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the July 6, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Looking back and yet looking forward is what we do each and every time we publish a paper for the Chief.
Last week, the Chief joined with other Nebraska newspapers celebrating Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska. Gov. Jim Pillen had attended the Nebraska Press Associations 150th Anniversary in April and declared the last week of June Community Newspaper week. It was a privilege that this small but mighty Chief staff got to be a part of such an important week to the state.
It took some time to get some of the archive books out; it also took some time for people to read headlines from 100, 50 or just 10 years ago. Those who attended the open house got to actually see just a few of the archive books we hold so dear here at the Chief.
As we move forward, I also need to let you the readers know of some changes coming our way.
As you know, the Chief has not printed the paper in Broken Bow since 2018. For the Chief to have a press and print its own pages could be compared to a farmer farming a quarter of ground with his own state of the art planter, and combine.
We are now working to have Grand Island print the paper as the corporation that owns the Kearney Hub is shutting down Kearney’s printing press. Rest assured, you will not notice much of a change. With more papers needing to find a printer, we are a small fish in a big pond. Our current plan is to stay on the same publishing day. However, the time when papers are delivered to the post office will now be Wednesday afternoon instead of Wednesday morning. Rack papers will be put in racks on Thursday. Papers will still go out on the local mail route on Thursday. For out-of-town post offices, your paper will now be delivered in your Friday mail.
Last week, we enjoyed a great celebration for Nebraska Community Newspapers as we got the news of needing to look for another printer - talk about the highs and lows.
Thank you for reading. Thank you for believing in your Community Newspaper. We will continue to work for you.
