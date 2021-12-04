This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was originally published in the Dec. 2, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. All the town lights are up and lit. I have even heard from Henry Nuxol. Comstock Christmas lights are even brighter this year. He said it would take an hour to walk or a half hour to drive! Worth grabbing a car load and heading north!
So many Christmas events to get to and enjoy! You ask how are you suppose to get it all done and have that “perfect Christmas?”
I am going to say, no matter what you do, even if you do not get all your baking completed, your Christmas will be perfect because you spend it with family.
Not only is it beginning to feel a lot like Christmas (not because of the weather), it is beginning to feel a lot like winter sports has begun.
For the past few weeks, area gyms have been filled with the sounds of bouncing basketballs, the screech of tennis shoes on a gym floor and the slap of a pin on the wrestling mat.
We start the winter sports season still without an “official” sports reporter but I would say the area is covered very well. New writers and photographers are lined up to cover all the events. I am extremely grateful for all the “Yeses” I have received and the new people we are getting to know. Young and old are stepping up to contribute and be part of the Chief family as correspondents.
Right now, as I count on my list to make sure I record all the stories correct for payment, there are close to 30 correspondents who will either write or take pictures for us to keep sports, music and theater on the pages of the Chief.
One act districts and state, wrestling matches, basket ball games, church programs, vocal concerts, laying wreaths on graves, shopping wrapping presents and getting all your baking started - it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and winters sports and fine arts season all over … enjoy!
