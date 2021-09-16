It sounds like Broken Bow will be getting a larger Dollar general Store.
At Tuesday evening’s city council meeting (Sept. 14, 2021), the Broken Bow City Council approved Resolution 2021-13 Tumbleweed c/o Carmen Bumgarner Lot Split at 850 East South E/Hwy 2. City Administrator Dan Knoell said the area west of the Tumbleweed Cafe is slated to be used for a new Dollar General Store.
Knoell recalled the 2019 departure of Shopko which has left the city in need of a general department/discount store. “This is a wonderful opportunity to get a bigger General Store and it also comes with a yes vote from the planning commission," Knoell said.
At this time, plans for the store are showing 10,640 square feet. It's currently unknown when construction will begin.
The council also approved the appropriations bills/budget for 2021-2022. The total property tax request is $1,355,977, a two percent increase from last year’s request of $1,330,310.
Overall, the budget increased seven percent, from $16,654,140 in 2020 to $17,821,409 for 2021.
Property valuation in the city increased from $212,088,463 in 2020 to $216,180,594 for 2021.
The tax rate remained the same at 0.627243, which results in the $1,355,977 ask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.