At the Broken Bow City Council meeting Tuesday (Oct. 26, 2021), one street was vacated, two lot splits were granted and a TIF contract was approved. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen was pleased, telling the Chief that the authorizations are worth an estimated $1.8 million in potential future volunteer building and personal investments within the community.
“We are growing once again thanks to a proud community and their intentions of remaining proud,” the mayor said.
Washington Street, a street that many (including some council members) may not have realized even existed, was vacated by Ordinance 1248. Council member David Schmidt commented that in his years in Broken Bow, he had never heard of Washington Street until the vacation application. The street was located south of South N, in the southeast area of Broken Bow. 3rd Street is just to the west on the north side of South N.
The street vacation was requested by new property owners Clinton and Lori Lambrecht. During a public hearing, City Administrator Dan Knoell said the property owners want to bring a house to the property which is next to “what nobody knew was a street.”
The Mayor highly recommended the vacation and spoke to Clinton Lambrecht, who was at the meeting, saying “I commend you on how you revamped the property. It’s very much improved.” The last name of the property’s previous owner is Esch.
Questions were asked and answered to determine that there are no utilities or easements on the former street. City Attorney Jason White said property owners are at times prohibited from building on vacated areas. It was stated there is no such limitation in Ordinance 1248.
It was not a unanimous vote. Voting “Yes” were Chris Myers, David Schmidt and Jacob Holcomb. Voting “No” was Larry Miller. Votes were cast in the same manner on waiving the three readings of the ordinance.
Miller told the Chief after the meeting that he does not object to the vacation but that he objected to the waiving of the readings. He said the ordinance should have been read three times to give the public time to learn of the vacation and make any objections. “The readings should not have been waived, and I could not in good conscious vote to vacate because of that,” Miller said.
There is a 30-day right of remonstrance, which means residents of Broken Bow have 30 days to object to the vacation before it becomes official.
The two approved lot splits were applied for by Jim/Kathy Varney and Dan/Terrie Scofield. Both splits came before the council with Yes votes from the city’s planning commission. The lot splits were requested for potential private residential construction. The Varney split is outside city limits but just within the one-mile city jurisdiction to the southeast. The Scofield split is in northeast Broken Bow.
The approved TIF funding contract is with MW Real Estate was approved. The project will be a two-story high-efficiency apartment complex with six apartments each of which be 1,475 square feet and three-bedroom. The building will be located between South C and D streets along South 5th Avenue. Two buildings (a house and a commercial site) will be removed to make way for the apartment complex.
“This will help brings families to Broken Bow,” City Administrator Knoell said. Voting for the TIF contract was Miller, Holcomb and Schmidt; Myers abstained
The council unanimously approved the one- and six-year plans for the city. The one-year plan for Fiscal 2021-2022 includes Memorial Drive from 5th Avenue east to city limits (grading, concrete, sidewalk, storm sewer and erosion control); North 5th from Memorial Drive north to city limits (asphalt overlay and milling); Linden Avenue from Memorial drive to Maple Drive )grading, aggregate surfacing, seeing and erosion control and Maple Driver from Linden Avenue to the concrete paving west of Linden Ave. These projects are in the northeast part of town.
The six-year plan includes sections of South 1st Avenue, South 9th Avenue, South C Street, South 8th Avenue, South 10th Avenue, South F Street, South D Street, South 7th Avenue, South 11th Avenue, North 15th Avenue, North K Street and drainage channel (North B Street and North 12th intersection).
The next city council meeting is Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. City offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day.
