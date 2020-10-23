Thirty (30) additional postive COVID-19 cases has been reported today, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 since the update on Wednesday. The new cases are from the following counties:
- Custer (17)
- Valley (5)
- Garfield (3)
- Greeley (2)
- Sherman (2)
- Loup (1)
With the numbers on the graph, a previously reported Garfield County cases was reconciled to the proper county of Loup County.
The cases are classified as the following exposures:
- Community Spread: Custer (5), Valley (3), Sherman (2), Greeley (1)
- Contact with a Positive: Custer (10), Garfield (3), Valley (2), Greeley (1), Loup (1)
- Unknown due to inability to complete interview: Custer (2)
Eleven new recoveries reported since the last update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.