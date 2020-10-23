LBPHD COVID-19 postive case count Oct 23 2020
LBPHD - BURWELL, Neb.

Thirty (30) additional postive COVID-19 cases has been reported today, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 since the update on Wednesday. The new cases are from the following counties:

  • Custer (17)
  • Valley (5)
  • Garfield (3)
  • Greeley (2)
  • Sherman (2)
  • Loup (1)

With the numbers on the graph, a previously reported Garfield County cases was reconciled to the proper county of Loup County.

The cases are classified as the following exposures:

  •  Community Spread: Custer (5), Valley (3), Sherman (2), Greeley (1) 
  • Contact with a Positive: Custer (10), Garfield (3), Valley (2), Greeley (1), Loup (1)
  •  Unknown due to inability to complete interview: Custer (2)

Eleven new recoveries reported since the last update.

