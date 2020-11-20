LBPHD Nov 20 2020 Loup Basin Public Health District
Loup Basin Public Health District - BURWELL, Neb.

Today, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health District reported 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report since Wednesday's update.

The new cases are in the following counties:

  • Howard (19)
  • Valley (17)
  • Custer (17)
  • Greeley (6)
  • Sherman (4)
  • Garfield (4)
  • Wheeler (2)
  • Loup (2)

Loup Basin is saddened to report one additional COVID-19 related death in the district. The individual was a resident of Custer County. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to the family during this time.

Individuals Tested to Date: 6,713

 Negative Labs to Date: 15,582

Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 535 (40 percent of total cases)

