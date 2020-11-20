Today, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health District reported 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report since Wednesday's update.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Howard (19)
- Valley (17)
- Custer (17)
- Greeley (6)
- Sherman (4)
- Garfield (4)
- Wheeler (2)
- Loup (2)
Loup Basin is saddened to report one additional COVID-19 related death in the district. The individual was a resident of Custer County. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to the family during this time.
Individuals Tested to Date: 6,713
Negative Labs to Date: 15,582
Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 535 (40 percent of total cases)
