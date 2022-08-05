Four members of the Loy family presented the flag at the 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction Thursday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Custer County Fairground with two of them singing the National Anthem. They were Ava, Maddie, Sam and Zach. The livestock auction began shortly after 7 p.m. and ended around 9:30 p.m. The weather was pleasant with no rain. Some of the youth selling at the auction recalled the downpour that temporarily stopped bidding during the 2021 auction. 4-H and FFA results will be published in the Custer County Chief Aug. 25, 2022.
Loy 4-H siblings present flag, sing National Anthem for auction
