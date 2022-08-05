Ava Maddie Sam Zach Loy 4-H national anthem Auction Aug 4 2022

Presenting the flag at the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction on Aug. 4, 2022 at the Custer County Fairgrounds are, from left, Ava Loy, Maddie Loy, Sam Loy and Zach Loy. Sam and Zach sang the National Anthem.

 Mona Weatherly

Four members of the Loy family presented the flag at the 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction Thursday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Custer County Fairground with two of them singing the National Anthem. They were Ava, Maddie, Sam and Zach. The livestock auction began shortly after 7 p.m. and ended around 9:30 p.m. The weather was pleasant with no rain. Some of the youth selling at the auction recalled the downpour that temporarily stopped bidding during the 2021 auction. 4-H and FFA results will be published in the Custer County Chief Aug. 25, 2022.

