Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is in Broken Bow today. His first stop was to tour the newly re-opened Labor and Delivery ward at Melham Medical Center. After a year and a half hiatus, Labor and Delivery officially resumed at Melham Medical Center Dec. 1, 2019.
Patient Care Coordinator Wanda Anderson said seven babies have been delivered at the Broken Bow medical center since Jan. 1, 2020.
Joining the Lt. Gov. on tour were Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce President Levi French, Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, CEDEC Executive Director Andrew Ambriz, Melham Medical Center CEO/President Veronica Schmidt, Administrative Assistant Michaela Bisonette, Chamber Executive Director Deb Kennedy and Administrative Assistant Joni Kaczanowski. Guiding the tour were Anderson and OB Coordinator Kayla Kusek.
The Lt. Gov. lunch was scheduled with members of the board of the Chamber of Commerce. After noon will bring visits to Black Hills Energy's new office and BD's new laboratory addition.
