According to Post Master Pam Young at the Broken Bow Post Office, mail will be late today due to issues with the mail truck. "We expect them to be in Broken Bow around 10:30 to 11," Young said. "Mail delivery will run about three to four hours later than usual."
Mail will be late today (Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022)
