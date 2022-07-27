FEMA side of truck May 2019 Broken Bow Nebraska

Above, a FEMA logo is shown on the side of trailer in May, 2019 when officials were in Broken Bow, Neb. to help with flood assistance.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Nebraska to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and straight-line winds on May 12, 2022.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and straight-line winds in Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler, and York counties.

