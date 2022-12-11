A significant winter storm is taking aim at western and north central Nebraska bringing with it high winds and the potential for a lot of snow.
"I would call this a major winter storm," meteorologist Chris Butler with the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte said during a 1:30 p.m. weather briefing Sunday. A combination of high winds and lots of snow will create treacherous conditions.
“I’m concerned about the wind with this system," Butler said. "The moisture flowing into this is abnormally high for this time of year. It’s more in line with a system in March.”
He said this is a very slow moving storm. It will arrive Monday evening and for some areas, may last through Wednesday and even into Thursday.
“There will be high winds Tuesday morning to Thursday evening with the potential for winds gust of 45 to 50 mph, even 55 mph in the Panhandle,” Butler said. “High winds will produce significantly blowing snow.”
The NWS says there will be white out conditions with the wind and snow, a good potential for power outages, near impossible travel in some areas, and dangerous wind chills.
The highest potential for snow is in the northern Sandhills and western Nebraska. One model shows a 10 percent chance of 20 inches of snow in the Gordon area; another model shows a 90 percent change of 8 inches around Gordon.
There’s a possibility of 8 to 12 inches along a line from Alliance to Mullen to Valentine and a forecast band of 6 to 8 inches from Sidney to Ogallala to Ainsworth. Broken Bow was shown to be on the southeastern edge with a possibility of 1 to two inches of snow.
For the Broken Bow area, rain could arrive on Monday with the potential for thunderstorms after midnight. Tuesday should see snow with an accumulation of one to two inches. There is a possibility for a light glaze of ice in Custer County, mainly the western half of the county.
Butler said it is likely that there will be upgrades from watches to to winter storm warnings and possibly blizzard warnings as well. An additional one to two inches could be added to expected snowfall in snow areas, depending upon the track of the storm.
