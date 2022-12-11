Weather Sunday Dec 11 2022

A significant winter storm is taking aim at western and north central Nebraska bringing with it high winds and the potential for a lot of snow.

"I would call this a major winter storm," meteorologist Chris Butler with the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte said during a 1:30 p.m. weather briefing Sunday. A combination of high winds and lots of snow will create treacherous conditions.

