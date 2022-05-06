The Nebraska State Patrol is teaming up with neighboring state patrols and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a special effort this Mother’s Day weekend. The Slow Down Move Over partnership reminds all drivers to obey the speed limit and to move over for emergency vehicles.
“Speeding is a major factor in many of the serious and fatal crashes we see on roadways in Nebraska and our neighboring states,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “In 2020 alone, 787 lives in our region were lost in speeding-related crashes. That’s why we’re reminding drivers to stay alert and follow the posted speed limits. Let’s work together and make sure everyone makes it home to mom safely this Mother’s Day.”
Nationally in 2020, 30 percent of all crash fatalities were related to speeding. According to NHTSA, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to be fatal than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.
This weekend’s partnership includes troopers from the Arkansas State Police, Iowa State Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Nebraska State Patrol. Those states comprise Region 7 of NHTSA.
“As our troopers and partners work across the region, we ask the public to help keep them safe by following Move Over laws,” Colonel Bolduc said. “Those laws help protect law enforcement, other emergency responders, and tow operators while they perform their jobs on the road. Please help them also get home safely to their families by always moving over when you come upon an emergency vehicle working roadside.”
This Mother’s Day as you get behind the wheel, please remember to slow down and move over. For more information on speeding prevention, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.
