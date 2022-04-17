This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the April 14, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As of April 12, there were 7,758 Custer County voters eligible to vote in the May 10 primary. I learned this with a quick call to the Custer County Clerks office. I also learned that some of those folks are registered but may need to make sure their current address is on file before voting.
It’s no surprise that in Custer County the majority, 5,589, are registered Republicans. Registered Democrats are 970. The remaining 1,199 are as Independent, Legalize Marijuana Now or non-partisan.
As Donnis mentions in her column, historically the Republican winner in the primary goes on to become Nebraska’s governor. There are exceptions but that’s usually how the proverbial ball bounces. That puts more weight than ever on the Republican primary.
Even if you’ve made up your mind, take a look at our questions, who answered and what the answers are. Does it matter to you if someone wanted to answer in a manner other than requested or didn’t answer at all? Follow-up questions I have are “If you can’t be bothered to answer six direct questions, how are you going to manage as governor?” and “Do the voters of central Nebraska matter to you?”
And we haven’t forgot our local races. This week we will be sending questions to several candidates in contested races for local boards and positions. The responses - or non-responses, if necessary - will be in the April 28 issue.
A reminder, if you’re not registered to vote, the deadline is Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. to register in person at the Custer County Clerk’s office in Broken Bow. If you have concerns about the status of your voter registration, contact the Custer County Clerk’s office.
Be a part of Nebraska’s future. Be an informed voter. Make your vote count.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.