This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the March 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
When you read the pages of the Chief this week, you can hold your head high that we live in this wonderful rural community. Some may say we don’t have opportunities like the city. That may be true to an extent. You can visit, take in the concert or art gallery and still come home to open skies and the opportunities.
When you read Progress Making a Living for this week, you get to know more about established businesses, some just starting out and others that are making their mark and still going on. This area is truly the American Dream.
People are proud to get up every day and go to work. Some of the work is hard physical work, some of the work challenges your creativity and being willing to learn new things.
The chance to work for yourself is a dream many have and only a few seem to be able to achieve it. Rastus Snow, the young man with the saw mill, ordered his first mill on eBay while serving overseas and put it together, box by box while home on leave. When he cuts a tree, in order for the wood to cure, most of the time it has to dry for two years. That is truly having a dream and knowing how to make it work.
Michaela Bissonette is carving out a new life for her and her children after COVID changed their life with James’ passing. Being able to stay home with the children and do something she loves, she will probably say this opportunity allowed her business to take off because of the rural area.
Also take Zane Smith, saw a need locally and adds to his income by doing something that not everyone would be willing to do - sit at a sewing machine.
There are sports teams all over, from the little kids’ soccer to high school sports. Sports are no doubt important to this area. Wearing team colors is high on the list for area fans. What a need in this area for a business like Geared4sports to fill. Each person who thinks of this business for their fan gear is not only supporting local but creating jobs locally.
There is no doubt the Chapin and Osborn families have made their mark in Broken Bow and Sargent. Not only do customers support them from their communities only, they come from miles around. The longevity of these two businesses is important for the stability of the local economy.
Let’s top it off with Sheriff Osmond giving 25 years of service!
At the forefront of each of these stories is the willingness to work, open your doors each and every day, and put in the time each and every day. Yes, hold your head high, you live in this county and you live in a wonderful rural area.
