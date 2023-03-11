Making a Living

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the March 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

When you read the pages of the Chief this week, you can hold your head high that we live in this wonderful rural community. Some may say we don’t have opportunities like the city. That may be true to an extent. You can visit, take in the concert or art gallery and still come home to open skies and the opportunities.

Recommended for you