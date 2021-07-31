This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the July 29, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This past weekend, Abby and Patrick visited us from Texas. With Patrick being six years old, you want to make sure he has a fun time at Gramp’s and Nana’s house because at that age they can become bored!
Thinking ahead on the Saturday morning the week before they arrived, Chip and I were having coffee on the front porch and I said, “What about a tree house in that tree?” As I pointed to the tree at the end of the porch. I laid out my plan of a tree house and Chip looked at me and said, “Thank you for adding projects to my already busy list!” Kidding aside, he was grateful for the idea.
Growing up, when Brandon and Abby came to visit their father at our house, they loved playing in the tree house we had and also riding the horses. Abby often talks of those times now. Since I am not going out and buying a horse, we had some scraps of lumber stored from projects we have had over the years so the base of the tree house was started that day.
The rest of the project waited for Patrick, he even said to his mom that they had to be sure and pack his jeans if he was “working with Gramps,” because that is what Gramps wears. Now, that warms your heart.
Needless to say, the tree house was a hit and after it was finished, I was out in the yard with Patrick. He said, “Nana, you need to come up and sit with me.” Like any pleasing Nana, I climbed up and sat in the tree house. After all, you are as young as you feel!
On Sunday, another family visited. Patrick met Keeley and Kane for the first time. I am surprised how two six-year-old boys and a ten-year-old girl can quickly bond and the three of them were all in the tree house.
How the idea of them starting a band came about, I have no idea, but they came to me and wanted instruments for their band. They each had a stick, a start to their band. I put on my fast thinking Nana hat on and taped up a few boxes that had been flattened for recycling of different sizes noting to the children the different tones they made. I then found numerous other objects around that they could take to their new play area. Soon the adults were asked to come and listen to the concert that we were given!
In this day and age of electronics, how simple! Scrap lumber and boxes can make such a precious memory for years to come!
