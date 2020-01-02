United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced Dec. 31, 2019 that Maurice J. Paola, 24, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was sentenced on Dec. 27 in federal court in Lincoln for interference with flight crew members and attendants. The Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Paola to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Paola will be on a three-year term of supervised release.
On Sept. 3, 2018, Paola boarded a 12-passenger charter jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was bound for White Plains, New York. During the flight, Paola became agitated and began yelling profanity and threats at other passengers while pacing about the cabin. The pilot in charge decided to divert the plane and declared an emergency landing of the aircraft. Paola continued to act in an enraged and threatening manner until the plane landed at Lee Bird Airfield in North Platte, Nebraska, and he was secured by local law enforcement.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.