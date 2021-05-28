Conflict and tension often arise in family farms and ranches. A new course, Dealing with Conflict Dynamics for Farm and Ranch Families, strives to provide Nebraskans with tools to build a better culture. Participants will gain the skills and resources necessary to overcome the conflict that may be hampering their family and business relationships. The course will be taught by renowned farm family coach Elaine Froese and hosted by Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture Program.
The Conflict Dynamics Training is a three-part course that will be held virtually from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Central time on June 15, 22 and 29, via Zoom. An internet connection is required, and participants should plan on attending all three sessions.
Participants in this course will take a Conflict Dynamics Profile assessment to measure their personal conflict behaviors. The profile will help participants understand how they respond to conflict, what triggers can escalate conflict and how to manage conflict more effectively. Froese will then guide participants through a discussion on how to deal with conflict and tension on the family farm or ranch.
The course fee is $35 per participant and the class size is limited to 20 people. Registration closes June 11. Because of the sensitive nature of the course, it will not be recorded.
Registration is open at https://wia.unl.edu/conflict-dynamics.
Course Testimonial: One participant said, "(Elaine's) willingness to walk into the deep feelings with our family in a way that felt safe and supportive set the stage and created space for healing and transformation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.