Santa
Donnis Hueftle-Bullock

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Dec. 8, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Christmas is now only 17 days away.  If you read my column last week, you heard that I go all out in decorating.  Last week I shared with you the story of the nativities displayed in the Bullock home.

Recommended for you