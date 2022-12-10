This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Dec. 8, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Christmas is now only 17 days away. If you read my column last week, you heard that I go all out in decorating. Last week I shared with you the story of the nativities displayed in the Bullock home.
This week, it will be the Santas on display. Chip will tell you, “Those are all Donnis’s.” I will tell you he has contributed to many of the 98 Santas that are on display in our home. He also built a shelving unit that we can now display them very easily! He might say they are all mine, but he does have a hand in them.
As with the nativities, I look at the bottoms to see the signature and year the piece was given as I unpack them. Some individuals have passed from my life and as I see their name on the bottom, I get to cherish the memories.
Some have moved on, they were a part of my life for a while and because they gave me a Santa, they now have a special place in my memories each Christmas.
When Chip signs the bottom of his Santas he writes the birthday number I am celebrating! Now that makes me go back and calculate the actual year he gave it to me so I guess he wants to keep my mind active in addition and subtraction!
Besides Chip, my mom would be one of the top Santa givers. In 2013 when she gave me “Cookie Santa,” we were baking cookies and she made me a special sized cookie that fits on the plate Santa is holding. Yes, that cookie is still on the plate! Each year I unpack it and so far the cookie is still there. Who knew flour, sugar and sour cream could hold up that long!
Mom has been very creative in finding me Santas. I have a Rocking Horse Santa, an Indian Santa and a host of others that are special.
When we first moved to Broken Bow and lived in town, we had a young neighbor named Mario. He was at our home a bit and got to watch the Santas go up. One year, when we had a neighborhood party, he wanted to get me one. He searched in town and purchased a Santa from Ortello Dale for me. Mario has moved on; that Santa reminds me of him each year.
I also have Santas that the Chief employees have purchased for me. I am sure there will be a day that we all will move on and I will remember them fondly when I read their names each year as I unpack!
I can’t forget the books that have Santa on them! One book is the childhood book we read where the pictures make Santa and the North Pole come to life! It has a partially torn cover from one of my younger brothers who was being a brat at the time. I won’t name names, since I have four, but many of you readers do know this brother!
I also have a book that I read to my nieces and nephews often. They would say, “Aunt Don, read me ‘Ho Ho,’” Whatever the book is really titled, it is the “Ho Ho” book!
There are way more Santa’s from others, too many to mention. I am holding at a count of 98 today as I write this. I am certain the 99th will be arriving at our home this year on my birthday! When we attended BrewBakers open house in November, I might have accidentally seen Chip pick one up and take it up to the cashier! This one will have “Happy 68th” on the bottom! In the future, I will have to do the math to remember I received that Santa in 2022!
