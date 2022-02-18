This column by Meghan G’Schwind was originally published in the Feb. 17, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This time of year is filled with red hearts and pink candies, roses and chocolates, love and hope. Valentine’s Day has always been one of my favorite holidays. I loved receiving a teddy bear from my dad, chocolate from my mom and an awkward note from my crush.
These days, the holiday is celebrated with a new house plant, a nice dinner and an awkward note from my husband. Although I’ve only been married a year and half, I’d like to share some marriage advice I have learned so far.
Love is a choice. When you first develop feelings for someone, it’s passive. You are falling in love. However, as the new wears off and the struggles of life start to wear on the relationship, you don’t feel like falling anymore. That’s when it becomes active. You have to wake up every day and choose to love your spouse. Some days it’s an easy choice, and some days you have to grit your teeth and look past the difficulties.
Learn your spouse’s love language. If you haven’t taken the love languages quiz, I encourage you to google it right now. The premise is that there are five different languages that people send and receive love in. Sometimes a husband and wife each speak different love languages. Even if they think they are sending love, it may not be received by the other person. My husband and I are fortunate that we speak one of the same languages, but I learned another language that he speaks in that I wouldn’t have considered until we did our research.
My last piece of advice is specifically for the ranch wives - Pack a lunch. When your husband comes in and asks for your help, saying, “It will only take a few minutes,” pack a lunch because you’ll be gone all day!
I still have a lot to learn in the marriage department, but this advice has made for a smooth ride so far. I look forward to many more years of dying house plants, dinner dates and awkward notes on the refrigerator from my husband! Happy Valentine’s Day!
