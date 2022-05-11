Custer County had a 36.93 percent turnout for the May 10, 2022 primary yesterday, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State. That’s higher than the state turnout of 32.01 percent with 396,228 of 1,237,672 registered voters casting ballots.
Per numbers provided by the Custer County Clerk’s office, 2,873 ballots were cast in Custer County. The majority of those, 2,469, were Republican ballots and 244 were Democrat ballots. In addition 19 Libertarian ballots were cast and 141 non-partisan.
Custer County ballots cast on Election Day numbered 2,602 with 271 turned in through early voting.
Voter turnout for neighboring counties include:
- Thomas 48.8 percent
- Blaine 47.5 percent
- Loup 55.37 percent
- Garfield 50.53 percent
- Valley 47.7 percent
- Sheridan 36.48 percent
- Buffalo 32.91 percent
- Dawson 33.85 percent
- Lincoln 33.81 percent
- Logan 41.03 percent
The county with the highest percentage of voter turnout was Keya Paha with 70.17 percent.
Three counties drew in more than 60 percent turnout: Rock 63.73 percent, Boone 61.66 percent and Brown 60.66 percent.
Eighteen additional counties had more than 50 percent turnout: Arthur, Stanton, Clay, Cherry, Know, Dundy, Garden, Loup, Morrill, Boyd, Greeley, Cedar, Frontier, Chase, Merrick, Dixon, Garfield and Gosper.
That makes 22 of Nebraska’s 93 counties with a voter turnout of 50 percent or greater.
Here are unofficial results in local races of interest per the Custer County Clerk's office:
Republican Primary Custer County Supervisor District 1
- Anne Gibbons 147
- Bobby Myers 121
- Carl French 84
- Gregory Kissel 41
Republican Primary Custer County Supervisor District 7
- Sara Parliament 264
- Douglas Stunkel 90
- Write-in 1
Republican Primary Custer County Assessor
- Elise Taylor 1,292
- Lana Lymber 956
- Write-in 3
The Republican primary winners will advance to the November general election.
In the primary for Mayor of Sargent, the Custer County results were:
- Melanie Myers 66
- Micheal Kozeal 52
- Clint Marsh 40
- Write-in 1
Results from the Nebraska Secretary of State for other races include:
University of Nebraska Board of Regents Dist. 7
- Matt Williams 22,421
- Kathy Willmot 20,511
- Nolan Gurnsey 6,097
State Board of Education Dist. 7
- Elizabeth Tegtmeier 33,232
- Robin Stevens 10.785
- Pat Moore 9,151
Public Service Commission Dist. 5
- Kevin Stocker 22,553
- Mary Ridder 21,094
- Dakota Delka 8,239
Nebraska Governor - Republican
- Jim Pillen 88,569 (33.87 percent)
- Charles W. Herbster 79,068 (30.23 percent)
- Brett Lindstrom 67,375 (25.76 percent)
- Theresa Thibodeau 15,861 (6.06 percent)
- Breland Ridenour 4,533 (1.73 percent)
- Michael Connely 2,783 (1.06 percent)
- Donna Nicole Caprenter 1,509 (0.58 percent)
- Lela McNinch 1,133 (0.43 percent)
- Troy Wentz 687 (0.26 percent)
Nebraska Governor - Democrat
- Carol Blood 82,344 (88.46 percent)
- Roy A. Harris 10,737 (11.54 percent)
In Custer County, the Republican votes for Governor pretty much reflected the state with Pillen garnering the most votes.
- Jim Pillen 951
- Charles W. Herbster 787
- Brett LIndstrom 309
- Thresa Thibodeau 213
- Breland Ridenour 115
- Michael Connely 40
- Troy Wentz 11
- Lela McNinch 7
- Donna Nicole Carpenter 5
- Write in 1
Custer County Democrat votes for Governor were Carol Blood 166, Roy A. Harris 41 and Write in 9.
