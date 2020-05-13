Unofficial results for the May 12, 2020 primary showed 3,212 ballots were cast out of 7,816 registered voters in Custer County.
With 1379 voting precincts across Nebraska, reporting, unofficial numbers show Donald J. Trump received the most votes for the Republican presidential ticket, garnering 237,097 votes (91.50 percent). Republican challenger Bill Weld received 22,024 votes (8.50 percent).
On the Democratic presidential ticket, Joe Biden won with 119,138 votes (77.41 percent). Also receiving votes were Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Max Abramson received the most Libertarian presidential votes with 182.
In Custer County, Trump received 2,424 Republican votes (95.10 percent). Biden received 327 Democratic votes (76.58 percent).
Ben Sasse received 208,510 (75.10 percent) of votes statewide to retain his U.S. Senate seat. Republican challenger Matt Innis received 69,129 (24.90 percent). In Custer County, Sasse received 65.08 percent and Innis received 34.72 percent.
On the Democratic ticket for the U.S. Senate, Chris Janicek received 43,212 votes statewide (30.66 percent) In Custer County Janicek received 34.02 percent.
For District 3 in the House of Representatives, Adrian Smith handily won the Republican vote with 95,920 votes (82.64 percent). Smith received 2,147 votes in Custer County (84.43 votes).
Local race results
Republican County Supervisor District 4
- Dwain K. Bryner: 189 votes, 41.54 percent
- Jeff Wardyn: 158 votes, 34.73 percent
- Blaine Gibbons: 108 votes, 23.74 percent
Republican County Supervisor District 6
- Lynn Longmore: 232 votes, 60 percent
- Matthew Eggleston: 106 votes, 27.46 percent
- Donnis Hueftle-Bullock: 48 votes, 12.44 percent
A-M School board District #15
- Michelle Miller: 256 votes, 24.08 percent
- Ben Cooksley: 242 votes, 22.77 percent
- Sandy Priest: 174 votes, 16.37 percent
- Tom Griffith: 131 votes, 12.32 percent
- Courtney Marsh: 113 votes, 10.63 percent
- Brandon Miller: 109 votes, 10.25 percent
- Jeff Baker: 36 votes, 3.39 perent
- Write-in: 2 votes, 0.19 percent
SEM School Board District #101
- Jennifer Anderson: 10 votes, 22.73 percent
- Kirby D. Burden: 8 votes, 18.18 percent
- Brock Elsen: 8 votes, 18.18 percent
- Rachel Hrasky: 7 votes, 15.91 percent
- Jana Hoos: 6 votes, 13.64 percent
- Rachel Schroeder: 3 votes, 6.82 percent
- Timothy Schroeder: 1 vote, 2.27 percent
- Todd Ibach: 1 vote, 2.27 percent
Arnold Hospital
- John R. Phillip: 254 votes, 50 percent
- Heather Furne: 249 votes, 49.02 percent
- Write-in: 5 votes, 0.98 percent
Callaway Hospital
- Greg Johnson: 405 votes, 35.90 percent
- Zach Meyer: 390, 34.57 percent
- Jim Jenkins: 324 votes, 28.72 percent
- Write-in: 9 votes, 0.80 percent
Gothenburg Hospital
- Helen Cool: 33 votes, 39.29 percent
- Monty L. Bowman: 26 votes, 30.95 percent
- Mike Bacon: 21 votes, 25 percent
- Write-in: 4 votes, 4.76 percent
Village of Callaway-Lottery
- FOR the lottery: 138 votes, 75.82 percent
- AGAINST the lottery: 44 votes, 24.18 percent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.