This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the May 11, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’ve written before how May means “family” to me with high school and college graduations, three family birthdays and Mother’s Day all tossed into the second week of the month. Someday I should figure out how many Mother’s Days my mom so gracefully shared with birthdays and graduations over the years.
This year May brings family from my husband’s side. One of his sisters is visiting. It can get crazy but it’s always good. This past weekend we took a leisurely drive on some twisty-turny roads into canyon country to show a different landscape of Custer County. I drove roads I hadn’t been on since high school. It was an enjoyable drive laced with nostalgia for me.
My sister-in-law is taking a few days to visit their other sister and will be back to see us before she returns to South Carolina. I know it’s Mother’s Day this weekend. Our moms are gone yet we will remember them this weekend. I’ll also celebrate “Big Sisters” because having one spend time with us sure has reminded me how good that is, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.