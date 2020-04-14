Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said people should wear masks when leaving their homes to grocery shop, go to work or conduct business.
As guidelines as what we can do as a community to help control the current health crisis, the first thing the mayor has listed is "Wear masks."
"Realize that you can infect and kill people by your actions, so please do what is needed. Please!" the mayor said Tuesday morning, April 14.
See more details on the Mayors comments about the COVID-19 situation and Broken Bow in the April 16, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
