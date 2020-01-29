Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen conducted his first city council meeting, Tues. Jan. 28. Jacob Holcomb was elected Council President. Mayor Sonnichsen is asking for suggestions to fill the vacancy of Councilmember for the East ward for the next 34 months. An application may be picked up from the city office to fill out.
Mayor Sonnichsen said “communication is #1” He wants to hear from the public. Simply go to www.cityofbrokenbow.org ; click on the LIVE tab; Community Impute; then fill out the form. For full details see Feb. 6 Custer County Chief.
