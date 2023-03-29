City Council March 28 2023

At the March 28, 2023 Broken Bow City Council meeting, from left, are council members Paul Holland and David Baltz, council President David Schmidt, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Attorney Jason White and City Treasurer Megan Linn. (03/28/23 M. Weatherly)

BROKEN BOW, NEB. March 29, 2023 - During his statements at the Tuesday (03/28/23) evening City Council meeting, Broken Bow Mayor  Rod Sonnichsen indicated the process of choosing a new city administrator may be different this time around.

“I cannot justifiably place a name of a person to fill the position and request approval from the council without considering how it’s always been done and what we’ve always had and how it’s ended,” Sonnichsen said. “There will be extensive talk (with council members) over the next two weeks.”

