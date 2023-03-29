BROKEN BOW, NEB. March 29, 2023 - During his statements at the Tuesday (03/28/23) evening City Council meeting, Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen indicated the process of choosing a new city administrator may be different this time around.
“I cannot justifiably place a name of a person to fill the position and request approval from the council without considering how it’s always been done and what we’ve always had and how it’s ended,” Sonnichsen said. “There will be extensive talk (with council members) over the next two weeks.”
After the meeting, the Chief asked the Mayor to elaborate on his comments. “We need to narrow the search closer to home,” he said. Asked if he had a timeline, the Mayor replied, “I’d like to have a city administrator in place no later than May 1.” Former City Administrator Dan Knoell was dismissed Feb. 14.
In additional comments during the meeting, Sonnichsen said with the April 21st Law Enforcement graduation, the Broken Bow Police Department will be 100 percent staffed and certified.
The mayor recognized the K9 unit of Sam and Sgt. Anderson, stating that they assisted another agency during the day and Sam had a heavy workload.
There will be a nuisance abatement push in April, according to the mayor. “I encourage everybody to do their part with property cleanup throughout the city,” he said. To assist with the clean-up there will be tree dump access and city wide cleanup trash drop off April 29. More details will be made available.
In other business, the council approved two amendments to the Owner-Engineer Agreement with JEO Consulting for the Eagle Crest Subdivision. Steve Parr with JEO said one of the amendments will open up options for the city on assessing lots and borrowing money for parts of the project. With this amendment, Parr said, “Once we get the plans done and approved, we are set up to open it for bids.” The other amendment was an agreement to have plans for the electrical service and street lighting for the subdivision done. “It is beneficial to have everything laid out,” the mayor said.
The council approved geotechnical investigation with Mid-State Engineering and Testing for the subdivision as well, something Parr described as “pretty typical.” There will be six borings taken and studies. “This gives contractors as idea on how to compact the soil properly,” he said.
A final payment in the amount of $115,696.95 to Myers Construction was approved for the Memorial Drive project. Parr pointed out that for the project that totaled over a million dollars, there were no change orders (additions or removals from the original plan/design) and said, “That’s rare.” The Mayor called the project, “well planned out,” and Parr added, “We had a good contractor, too, and that helps.”
Resolution 2023-3 was approved, giving the mayor the authority to approve street closings and blocking off of parking stalls for recurring events. Prior to this resolution, the authority was with the city administrator. With no administrator, the mayor stated he believed it was a waste of council time to have the council approve recurring events.
A new application for a liquor license for the new corporate manager at Casey’s was approved.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Auditorium.
