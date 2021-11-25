Medicare eligible Nebraskans still have time to review their Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plans through Dec. 7. Also, anyone eligible for Part D but not yet signed up for a drug plan can do so until Dec. 7.
Every year plans change, just because you like how the plan you are on now works doesn’t mean it will work the same next year. Every year beneficiaries need to check their plan to make sure it is still the best plan for their needs.
It is important to check and make sure the plan you are on covers the medications you are currently taking. The plans can change the medications they cover and the level they are covered every year. There are 22 plans offered in Nebraska for 2022 with premiums ranging from $6.80 to $116.10 per month. Different plans cover different medications, the lowest premium isn’t always the best. Deductibles will range from $0 to $480.00. The deductible on many plans doesn’t apply to generic medicines. But again, each plan is different.
It takes about 30 minutes to review your plan, you need your Medicare card and the list of your medications including the dose and strength of each.
Beneficiaries can go to www.medicare.gov and use the plan finder to determine their best plan. Or you can call the Nebraska SHIP toll-free hotline at 800-234-7119 to find a trained volunteer in your area to help you through the process or call Medicare directly at 800-MEDICARE and they will help you find the best plan.
The option of using your Medicare account for your personalized comparison review, is available and is recommended for the best results. It is very simple to set up a Medicare account at www.medicare.gov.
The Senior Savings Model is available in 2022 for plans that choose to participate. The participating plans have agreed to charge NO MORE than $35 for 1 month supply of select insulins. Plans do not have to cover the same insulins, so it is very important to review the plans to enroll in a plan that covers the insulin brand that is needed.
Medicare and Nebraska SHIIP provide free, unbiased counseling. To get one-on-one help from the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). Call the SHIP toll-free hotline at 800-234-7119 to make an appointment in your area, or visit www.medicare.gov or call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) 24-hours a day/7 days a week to find out more about your coverage options. TTY users should call 877-486-2048.
Remember, plans change, and your medications change so it is important to take the time and review your Medicare Part D plan each year between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7.
Nebraska Extension
