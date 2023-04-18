A Broken Bow Publis School facilities community-input meeting is scheduled for this evening, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. It will be at the Kinkaider Party Room. Snacks will be provided. This is an opportunity for the public to listen, ask questions and express ideas about the future of BBPS facilities.
Meeting of future of Broken Bow School facilities this evening
