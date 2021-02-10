Some Test Nebraska sites outside of Nebraska’s metropolitan areas will adjust their schedules this week in response to the winter weather the area has been experiencing. Those registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates, as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.
The following testing sites will be closed on the indicated days:
Wednesday 2/10
Blair - Washington County Recycling Center (Blair Memorial Health)
Ogallala - County Roads Department (Banner Health)
Ord - Valley County Health Systems Hospital
McCook - Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Building (McCook Community Hospital)
Friday 2/12
Chadron - Chadron Community Hospital
Broken Bow - Melham Medical Center
While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 Test Nebraska sites.
COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.
