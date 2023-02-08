BROKEN BOW, NEB. - Stephanie Boldt of Crete has been named interim CEO/President of Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow. According to Melham Board Chairperson John Smith, Boldt will be splitting her time between Melham and the Crete Area Medical Center in Saline County. “We are excited to have Stephanie with us and we are continuing our search for a permanent CEO,” Smith said. NOTE: This posting corrects the printed article in the Feb. 9, 2023 issue of the Chief that incorrectly listed Jim Scott as Melham Chairman of the Board. The Editor apologizes for the error.
Melham names interim CEO
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
