For more than a year, Melham Medical Center’s Board, Administration and staff in partnership with Central Nebraska Medical Center providers have committed to providing high quality labor and delivery services to the area despite the challenges of doing so in a rural area.
After much evaluation and discussion as a result of recent changes in available resources, Melham Medical Center has made the difficult decision to discontinue Labor & Delivery services effective Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.
“This was not a decision that was made lightly. Melham Medical Center staff and local providers have delivered high quality Labor & Delivery services with excellent outcomes since resuming the service in 2019. Hospital staff and local physicians worked diligently and skillfully to bring this service back to our community. However, as is the case in rural healthcare across the country, maintaining a low volume, high cost service in an environment of scarce resources is challenging when committed to meeting overall community healthcare needs,” Veronica Schmidt, Melham Medical Center CEO, said.
Schmidt added, “Melham Medical Center is a tremendous community asset comprised of talented staff with a lot of heart for what they do. Unfortunately, any change in the availability of an expert resource, such as a physician, has significant impact on services a rural hospital can provide and often leads to making tough decisions to be good stewards of our healthcare resources”.
Looking ahead, Schmidt explained Melham Medical Center remains committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services most needed in the community to include inpatient care, emergency services, outpatient preventative services, behavioral health, chronic disease management, over 21 specialties offered through the Specialty Clinic, and same day surgery. Melham Medical Center will continue to provide perinatal services for young families such as car seat checks, prenatal classes, and lactation consulting.
About Melham Medical Center:
Melham Medical Center is a 23 bed Critical Access Hospital with more than 150 professionals and support staff from Custer County and the surrounding area. We work together to partner with you to ensure caring and compassionate medical care in a friendly and comfortable environment. The residents of Broken Bow and Custer County have access to over 14 specialties in our Specialty Clinic. The specialties are provided by doctors from across Nebraska. Melham Medical Center provides many inpatient and outpatient services right here in Broken Bow.
