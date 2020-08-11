According to the City of Broken Bow Memorial Drive from North 9th Avenue to North 5th Avenue will be closed today, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, while cement is poured at the Broken Bow High School track.
Memorial Drive closed from North 9th to North 5th today
