This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Jan. 20, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
All over America, Martin Luther King Day was just celebrated on Monday, Jan. 17. In our community, banks, the court house and city offices were closed.
I was struck by today, Tuesday. Jan. 18, hearing it was National Winnie the Pooh Day! Now, that literally brought a laugh!
So, a fun child’s book that was written years ago has a National Day and does not get offices to close but it does let us have a laugh and remember fondly sharing the books with family and friends.
Of course, Winnie the Pooh is a fictional teddy bear that Walt Disney film and television brought to life. The books are for children four to six years old and just long enough for a bedtime story.
Winnie the Pooh was created by English author A.A. Miline, a WWI & WWII veteran. He wrote it to explain war and its effects of war to his son Christopher. Jan. 18 was chosen to celebrate the author A.A. Milne’s birth date of Jan. 18, 1882.
I would have never guessed that the books were written to explain war!
Now I am only speaking from my memory of Martin Luther King. I remember watching a black and white TV of riots in the street, such a stark contrast of our rural Nebraska upbringing. That is how I remember Martin Luther King. He did so much for civil rights.
I am not saying we should not have a day set aside for him. I was struck by the contrast of how a memory lets you remember.
I still laugh that Winnie the Pooh Day gives me memories of laughing and Martin Luther King, still to this day, reminds me watching violence on the evening news in my family home.
I will need to work on remembering more the first of these two days, more with smiles and laughter and not violence.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.