This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Dec. 16, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Memories can come so fast and thick at this time of year, I’m reminded of a line from the movie, “Fields of Dreams.” Terence Mann (portrayed by James Earl Jones) said, “The memories will be so thick, they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.”
I had memories of Christmases Past the other night at the Custer County Foundation Gala. It took me back to years ago when I attended company holiday parties in Lincoln and a couple hundred of us from the same company gathered for the event. The younger crowd (I was a part of that then!) dressed to the nines and enjoyed an evening of games and entertainment with friends and co-workers.
Saturday evening, the nostalgia was strong. I took photos but I also stopped and talked to a lot of people. I saw so many familiar faces! There was a lot of conversation and a lot of laughter. Penny Ashenfelter invited me to sit at the table with her and her extended family.
There was great food, some teasing and good conversation.
I reminded myself that the folks at the Gala weren’t my office-mates, yet I’ve worked closely with so many over the past few years. Maybe we don’t all agree all the time (and sometimes maybe don’t even get along!) yet there was a very strong feeling of belonging together Saturday evening.
We were all there for Custer County, supporting Custer County and celebrating Custer County.
It was a really good place to be.
Congratulations, Custer County Foundation, Alicia Hermsmeyer and Lindsay Cook on a successful and fun Gala!
I remember a time in a class at UNL, when I told everyone where I was from, something that has grown to have even more meaning over the years.
You know how early on, if the class is small enough, you introduce yourself to the rest of the group and tell people where you’re from?
I learned early on that if I said, “Oconto,” not many in the room would know where the little town was at.
Sometimes I’d say, “Callaway,” since that’s where I went to high school. A few people might recognize the town, but still, most didn’t.
So sometimes I’d claim Broken Bow. I figured it’s where the family did lots of business and I had family in town. And half the time, people would have a clue. “That’s way out west, right?,” they’d say. “Don’t you still have Indians out there?”
But the memory that is strong is the day we were doing introductions in a writing class with Bill Kloefkorn The late Kloefkorn was then the State Poet of Nebraska as well as a professor of English. I was hoping I could learn something about the magic of writing in his class.
When it came my turn, I didn’t feel like explaining where all my small home towns were, so I simply said, “My name is Mona and I’m from Custer County.”
I didn’t think much about it until Bill said, “I like that, ‘I’m from Custer County.’ That’s a sense of place.”
Just like that, the lessons in magic began.
Christmas is but nine days away. I have the nativity set in the yard, this year with a solar powered light that will stay on all night if the day was sunny. Driving to work Tuesday morning, though, I realized I hadn’t yet decorated the mailbox like I usually do. I figure I have two choices - go ahead a decorate it over the coming weekend or not. Either way, Christmas will come
Rather than wrapping garland around the mail box, I’ll concentrate on getting some boxes shipped to Grand Island, Minnesota, and South Carolina. I keep thinking I have plenty of time, that is, until I look at the calendar! Then again, if the few gifts I send don’t arrive by Christmas, it’s OK. Even the Three Wise Men didn’t get to the Christ Child until 12 days after He was born.
The Husker Volleyball team is in the Final Four. They face #3 ranked Pittsburgh Thursday evening. If…when…they win, they’ll face the winner of the #1 ranked Louisville/#4 ranked Wisconsin match. It would be the Huskers’ sixth national title if they make it to the championship game and win it on the 18th.
I remember flying back to Lincoln in December, coming back from business trips to Vermont, and there were many a year the Husker Volleyball team boarded the same connecting flight in Chicago to Lincoln. I remember one year they had to hunt for space in the overhead bins to store the national trophy.
Those were good days. Things change, and in the long run, for the better.
I’m glad to be here in Custer County, living in an old farmhouse that needs a lot of work, sharing space with my husband and a handful of cats and being part of a community with a strong sense of belonging and with a strong sense of place.
Years from now when the memories of these days wash over me so thick, instead of brushing them away, I hope to smile and say, “I’m glad I’m from Custer County.”
