Trevin Klein from Merna won third place in the NG&P Nebraska Fish Art Contest in the 4th-6th grade category. Trevin, a fifth grader, placed with his drawing of a largemouth bass.
Tthe 2020 Nebraska Fish Art Contest brought together youth, art and aquatic conservation. In the contest, young artists created original illustrations of any official state-fish – Nebraska’s state fish is the channel catfish. They also submitted a written description of that species’ behavior and habitat, and efforts to conserve it.
The artwork of the top three placers can be viewed at StateFishArt.org.
The contest was sponsored by Game and Parks, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops.
