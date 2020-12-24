Dear fellow Nebraskans,
I want to wish you a Merry Christmas.
Spending time with family, cooking, baking, and decorating is what makes this my favorite time of the year.
2020 has been tough.
Families have been trying to adjust to school at home, being furloughed from a job, or watching their business close its doors.
As we reflect on this year, know that we have overcome a lot, and by working together, we will get through this pandemic.
Please remember we are still fighting COVID-19. I encourage everyone to social distance, wear a mask, and follow your local guidelines. We can slow the spread of this virus and save lives.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the U.S. Senate. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you and the state I love.
I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas.
God bless you,
Deb Fischer
U.S. Senator for Nebraska
